Police identify 3 victims, including teenage girl, in Boca Raton plane crash

BOCA RATON, Florida (WFOR) — The three people who died after a Cessna 310R crashed in Boca Raton on Friday morning have been identified by officials.

The victims were a teenage girl and her two family members, the Boca Raton Police Services Department said on Saturday morning.

The teen was identified as Brooke Stark, 17.

The other two adults were identified as Robert Stark, 81, and Stephen Stark, 54. All three are from Palm Beach County, police said. It is not confirmed by police if the three are related.

Police did not specify who was flying the plane. All three were listed as passengers.

Only one survivor One person on the ground was also injured in the incident. Police said Pablo Tafur, 24, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of his 2017 Toyota Prius and driving into a tree.

Tafur explained on Saturday how he managed to escape the plane crash.

“Once the flames were around it, [I] slammed my brakes and tried to get out of the way,” he said.

Tafur, a military veteran, credited his military experience for being able to stay calm and suffering only first-degree burns.

“I’m just lucky to be here – not my day today,” he said. “Somebody is looking out.”

Roads staying closed as investigation continues Road closures along North Military Trail, where the plane crashed, are expected to remain in place through the weekend, police said. An update will be provided when the roadway opens.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Both Robert and Stephen Stark were certified pilots with the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Boca police.

According to a police statement, Stephen Stark was issued a private pilot certificate in 2011. He had single-engine and multi-engine aircraft ratings, FAA records show.

Robert Stark’s private pilot certificate was issued in 2018 and had single-engine land and sea ratings, as well as multi-engine land and instrument ratings, police said.

