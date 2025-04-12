SPD: Women wanted for taking money from stroke victim’s bank accounts

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two women who are accused of taking money from an elderly woman’s bank accounts while she recovered from a stroke are wanted by Shreveport police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Brittany Lopez and Jennifer Hutson. Both are wanted for access device fraud.

Shreveport police detectives said the victim’s relatives contacted them after noticing suspicious withdrawals from the woman’s bank accounts while she was in a nursing home recovering from a severe stroke.

Detectives said Lopez and Hutson had been the victim’s neighbors prior to her medical emergency.

“Using that prior relationship, they took advantage of her vulnerable state to unlawfully withdraw funds from her accounts,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the women’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

