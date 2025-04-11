Police arrest homicide suspect after 2024 death of toddler

By Cecilio Padilla

WOODLAND, California (KOVR/KMAX) — Detectives have made an arrest months after the death of a two-year-old boy in Woodland, police say.

The incident dates back to Aug. 26, 2024. Woodland police say they responded to a medical aid call that day near Lincoln and McKinley avenues.

Police say a two-year-old boy died, but no other details about his death have been released.

Investigators have been gathering evidence and following up on leads, but it took until this week for there to be a breakthrough in the case.

On Tuesday, Woodland police say 22-year-old Christian Jacobo was arrested in connection to the boy’s death.

Jacobo is facing charges of murder and willful cruelty to a child causing death, police say. He has been booked into Yolo County Jail.

