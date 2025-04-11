East Garrett Road construction will bring two month detour

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Construction work on a low water crossing begins on East Garrett Road on April 16th. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to complete by June 13th.

According to El Paso County officials, during this time Garret Road at Black Squirrel Crossing will be closed for that entire period. That's just between J.D. Johnson and North Log Road.

Work zones will have reduced speeds. Watch for crews, signs, and barricades. El Paso County thanks drivers for their cooperation. For more information on this and other El Paso County construction projects, go to www.elpasoco.com.