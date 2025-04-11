13-year-old boy shot by man during fight with another child, police say

By Tom Ignudo, Scott Jacobson, Ben Payne

PHILADELPHIA (WFOR) — A teenage boy was shot twice by a 45-year-old man during a fight with another child on Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Michael Gormley said the shooting and fight unfolded at the intersection of 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Gormley said officers responded to 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. for a report of a fight, and initially, nobody was at the scene. He said officers were then called to the 1800 block of 56th Street, which is down the street, for a report of a shooting and found a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the stomach.

The 13-year-old wounded in the shooting was struck twice in the stomach, according to Gormley. The teen was placed in critical but stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Gormley said the 13-year-old told officers he was shot at the intersection of 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. Officers found three fired cartridge casings at the scene, according to Gormley.

Gormley said the 45-year-old man, a family member of the child the 13-year-old was fighting, fled the scene after the incident. Police didn’t provide a description or identity for the 45-year-old man.

The shooting is under investigation.

