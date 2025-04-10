UH Breaks Ground on a Brighter Future: Hobby School Set to Shine with $52M Academic Building

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Don’t just mark your calendars—engrave this one in Cougar red. On Friday, April 11, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., the University of Houston (UH) will officially break ground on a bold new era in public service education: a $52 million academic building for the acclaimed Hobby School of Public Affairs.

Set at 4104 Martin Luther King Blvd., the site of the old Law Building, this event is more than just a ceremonial shovel dig—it’s a celebration of vision, community investment, and the power of purpose-driven education.

🧱 Building Policy Power, One Brick at a Time

The state-of-the-art, 42,000-square-foot building—slated for completion in 2027, just in time for UH’s centennial—will become a vibrant epicenter of leadership training, civic engagement, and research excellence. Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Lake|Flato, the building will feature open-air concepts, natural light corridors, and thoughtfully curated spaces to fuel collaboration and wellness.

“This new building is an important milestone for the Hobby School and the University of Houston,” said Dr. Jim Granato, dean and professor. “It will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary policy education, leadership training, and civic engagement. It accelerates our mission of preparing public servants and policy leaders who will shape the future of our society.”

🔬 A Healthy Dose of Innovation

What happens when you mix architecture with science and sprinkle in Cougar ingenuity? You get a building that’s built for wellness. With input from healthy workplace design experts, the facility will foster productivity, meaningful connections, and well-being for all who enter.

“Whereas the people make the place, science informs us that the design of our physical environment plays a major role in our productivity, relationships, and well-being,” noted Dr. Alan Witt, associate dean and professor.

👏 Honoring a Champion of Change

Special recognition is due to former Texas State Representative Garnet Coleman, who was instrumental in securing state funding for the building—one of the final and most impactful achievements in his 31-year legislative legacy. His commitment to education and equity continues to shape Texas’ future from the ground up.

📚 From Policy Dreams to Degrees

Since its launch in 2016, the Hobby School of Public Affairs has been a powerhouse of interdisciplinary learning, real-world experience, and data-driven innovation. Programs include high-impact internships in Houston, Austin, and Washington, D.C., nonprofit sector research, and a nationally networked leadership program. Enrollment in graduate programs has skyrocketed more than 800%, and in 2022, the school proudly introduced its Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy.

Named after the legendary Lieutenant Governor Bill Hobby, the school honors a legacy of service while shaping tomorrow’s changemakers.

🔗 Learn more about the Hobby School here: uh.edu/hobby

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university and home to more than 46,000 students. Recognized for academic excellence with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter, UH proudly serves one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country. The university is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving, Asian American-Serving, and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving institution, standing as a leader in inclusive innovation.

🔗 Visit: uh.edu

🗓️ Don’t Miss the Groundbreaking Ceremony:

📍 Where: Old Law Building, 4104 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, TX 📅 When: Friday, April 11, 2025 ⏰ Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

With shovels in hand and vision in heart, the University of Houston is breaking more than ground—it’s breaking barriers. Houston Style Magazine is proud to spotlight this monumental moment that proves once again: at UH, the future isn’t just studied—it’s built.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611