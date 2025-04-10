Man allegedly abducts his two young children, suspect vehicle seen crossing into Mexico, LAPD says

By KABC News Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two siblings, ages 7 and 9, who were allegedly abducted by their father.

Avaora Kolomoeits, 9, and her brother, Hrant Kolomoeits, 7, were last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday at their elementary school in the 13000 block of Hubbard Street in Sylmar, according to the LAPD.

Police say the children were picked up from school by their biological father, 39-year-old Rodion Kolomoeits, who recently lost custody of the kids.

Rodion is believed to be driving a 2016 gray Toyota Prius, which was last seen crossing the border at San Ysidro into Mexico around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The LAPD says Rodion is a Ukrainian national and is “believed to be making efforts to return to Ukraine with the children.”

Avaora is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Her primary language is Russian.

Hrant is 4 feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green and blue sweater and black pants. His primary language is Russian.

The suspect, Rodion Kolomoeits, has brown hair and gray eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children or suspect is asked to contact LAPD Detective Gutierrez at (818) 838-9810.

