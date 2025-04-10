Mall security company dubbed ‘negligent’ in previous lawsuit over fair shooting

By Derrick Rose

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (WISN) — The security company at the center of the controversy from a K-9 biting a woman at Mayfair Mall last month is also the subject of a lawsuit over lax security claims resulting from a shooting at the State Fair of Texas.

The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County Court in Jan. 2025, names Andy Frain Services, a security subcontractor and the man charged in the October 2023 shooting.

Andrea Araujo was one of 3 people injured in the shooting when, according to a Dallas Police Department Arrest Sheet, Cameron Turner opened fire in a crowded food court at the fair. Police arrested Turner at the scene.

He is scheduled to go to trial in the shooting in June.

Araujo is now suing the security company and its subcontractor, claiming the staff was negligent in not detecting the gun someone brought into the fair. The lawsuit makes claims of insufficient training and a lack of security cameras at the entry points.

“Did grossly negligent security personnel wave through the Defendant Shooter after the GXC instruments alerted them? There is no video. Did an acquaintance of the Defendant Shooter wave him through? There is no video. Were employees properly monitoring the GXC instruments that missed the weapon? There is no video,” Araujo’s lawyers wrote in the suit.

Araujo was working at the fair when she was shot in the back.

“What did Plaintiff Araujo do to deserve fear of losing her life, and a lifetime of pain, and a permanently impaired body? Her job. She was keeping the State Fair clean for the rest of us. When the bullets hit her in the back, she fell to the floor, dropped her broom, and prayed that she wouldn’t die before getting to say goodbye to her husband.”

She and the other two victims survived.

Andy Frain Services is the same company defending a lawsuit from Amirah Walls, a Milwaukee woman, who is seen on multiple viral videos enduring a bite from a security K-9 inside Mayfair Mall on March 28.

In one of the videos, the K-9 is latched onto Walls ankle for at least 45 seconds while the K-9’s handler, Malcolm Ingram, struggles to get the animal to release.

Walls and her legal team filed a lawsuit Monday against the security company, Ingram and the property management company which operates the Wauwatosa mall.

Walls said she was defending herself from an attack by other shoppers when Ingram tried to break up the fight. A Wauwatosa Police report indicated Ingram admitted he dropped the K9’s leash during the incident.

“Industry standards dictate that a K-9 handler must maintain physical control of the leash at all times during engagements and should never multitask in a high-conflict scenario. Ingram’s actions violated these standards and reflect negligent training and supervision by Defendants,” Walls lawyer B’Ivory LaMarr wrote in the lawsuit.

Ingram, according to the police report, said he was fired over the incident. Reached by text message this week, he declined to comment on the lawsuit beyond acknowledging he was aware of its existence.

A lawyer for Andy Frain Services has ignored multiple requests seeking comment on both lawsuits.

