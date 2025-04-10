‘I’m appalled:’ Pirates fan expresses outrage after ‘Bucco Brick’ honoring father removed from PNC Park

By Marcie Cipriani, Caitlyn Scott

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh Pirates fan is sharing frustration after he discovered the commemorative brick he purchased back in 2001 in honor of his father had been discarded at a recycling facility, despite being promised it would be a permanent part of PNC Park.

Pirates fan Bob Trimble told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 Wednesday he purchased a ‘Bucco Brick’ at PNC Park more than 20 years ago as a way to honor his father, who took him to games as a child.

Since his father’s passing, he said he was devastated to hear the bricks had been tossed away, saying he thought they would always be a part of the new ballpark.

“I’m appalled and I’m mad,” Trimble said. “I’m disappointed, but I’m mad because that’s part of our family, which is part of the Pirates. And when I graduated college, what was the slogan? We are family, right? Not anymore.”

Trimble said he’s frustrated and hurt that his family’s brick, inscribed with their names and placed in the ground near the Stargell statue for decades, was removed and tossed into a recycling facility without a word from the Pirates.

He said that although he purchased a replica brick, the one at PNC Park represented his family, and he looked forward to seeing it when he went to the ballpark.

Trimble, along with multiple others, expressed discontent with the organization, which issued a statement Tuesday saying the bricks were replaced due to their condition.

“Due to a host of environmental factors, including weather and foot traffic, the bricks needed to be replaced,” the statement from the Pirates read. “This cycle of deterioration prompted our organization to look for a better way to preserve these cherished messages over the long term.”

Although that was the case, Trimble believes taking them was wrong, saying he saved the original letter the Pirates sent to him when he bought the brick– which told him the brick would always remain at PNC Park.

“The letter that I got when I purchased this said at the very end, ‘Thank you for participating in the Bucko Brick program and becoming a permanent part of PNC Park’,” Trimble said. “Now, permanent to me means until the place falls down.”

The Pirates said they know how meaningful the messages are, saying a more permanent display is actively being planned to commemorate fans’ messages.

“We respect, appreciate, and understand just how meaningful these messages are,” the statement said. “We share in that feeling. We look forward to sharing those details soon in celebration of our 25th season.”

