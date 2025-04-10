Homeowners face several felony charges after 8-hour SWAT standoff

By WRCB News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Tennessee (WRCB) — The couple who owns the home where a suspect “hid in the floor that was cut out,” prompting an 8-hour SWAT standoff in Sale Creek, were arrested and charged with 11 felonies in court on Monday, March 3.

Robert Drayton Bowen was arraigned, but did not appear in court.

While Local 3 crews were on the scene of the standoff, homeowner Kenneth Lee Kizzar spoke to crews saying the suspect was “staying with them, but did not live there,” and was “not sure what prompted the barricade.”

Kenneth Kizzar was later arrested for accessory after the fact.

On Monday, it wasn’t apparent why the couple was in court for Bowen’s arraignment, but the two were arrested for what deputies found in their home following the investigation.

Authorities seized 10 firearms, 40 grams of marijuana, suppressor in violation of federal law, substantial amount of ammunition, and Tannerite (compound used to create exploding targets.)

The sheriff’s office says these items were connected to “ongoing criminal activity.”

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have both been charged with the following:

Possession of schedule VI controlled substance for resale Ten counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony Prior to the search of the house, the sheriff’s office received a tip that narcotics sales were occurring at the residence.

Bowen is faces the following charges, stemming from firing a weapon in the direction of two juvenile females weeks prior:

Two counts of aggravated assault Two counts of felony reckless endangerment Two counts of felon in possession of a weapon

He now faces the 19 additional felony charges:

Eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony crime of violence Ten counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony Possession of a schedule vi controlled substance (marijuana) for resale

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.