Haskell Free Library opens new entrance for Canadian patrons

By Anna Guber

DERBY, Vermont (WPTZ) — Just over two weeks since President Donald Trump restricted Canadians’ access to the front entrance of the Haskell Free Library, library staff said they’ve already found a solution to keep it business as usual.

The unique historical landmark sits on the border of Derby Line, Vermont and Stanstead, Quebec, uniting people on both sides of the border for more than a century. However, the entrance to the building sits on the Vermont side of the border, and now the president said Canadians are no longer to cross the border to enter.

“In the beginning everyone was mad, frustrated, kind of in disbelief that this would happen,” said Sylvie Boudreau, president of the library board.

However, Boudreau said that frustration quickly sparked a solution to ensure all library patrons can continue to unite under one roof.

“We had an emergency door exit so we are using that one to have the people coming in,” she said.

The emergency exit leads out to the Canadian side of the border, but Boudreau said just turning the door into an accessible entrance isn’t an easy or affordable task.

“We had said $100,000 but it’s going to cost much more,” she said.

In addition to creating a similar door to the one at the current front entrance, Boudreau said renovations will take place across all inside areas Canadians will use to walk through the library, as well as to the outside which will feature a paved sidewalk, wheelchair accessible ramp and a parking lot.

Boudreau said the work wouldn’t have been possible without the hundreds of people who have helped raise nearly $180,000 for the cause.

“Instead of getting divided, I mean everyone got closer, it reunited people,” she said.

As neighbors show their love for the library, an author whose book you can find on the shelves hopes they send a strong message to those deepening the divide.

“Your efforts are doomed,” said Ann-Marie MacDonald. “History shows that please back off because we don’t need the amount of suffering that is being unleashed right now.”

MacDonald, an award-winning Canadian author said she’s optimistic this story will reach a happy ending, but also hopes it won’t come at a greater cost.

“We know that the good will prevail in the end, but how much needs to be sacrificed in the meantime?” she said.

Boudreau said the library is still in the process of obtaining permits to begin renovations, which she hopes will be completed by this summer. In the meantime library members on both sides of the border can still enter through the front entrance if they have a valid library card.

