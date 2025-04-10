Arkansas senate passes bill limiting pharmacies from being their own benefits manager

By Chip Scarborough

ARKANSAS (KHBS, KHOG) — Wednesday, Arkansas senators passed a bill that would essentially eliminate a popular pharmacy chain in the Natural State.

The Senate voted 26 to 9 to approve the bill, which was passed by the house earlier this month.

The Arkansas Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee heard House Bill 1150 in Little Rock on Tuesday. The bill’s sponsors say it aims to prohibit a pharmacy benefits manager, also known as a PBM, from obtaining certain pharmacy permits. CVS Caremark is a pharmacy benefits manager, owned by CVS Health, which owns and operates CVS Pharmacies.

“I want to be clear,” Rep. Jeremiah Moore said. “House Bill 1150 does not force pharmacy closures. It forces companies that are a PBM to either choose between being a pharmacy and a drug provider or choosing to be a pharmacy benefits manager.”

Sponsors say the bill simply prevents a company from being both a provider and a benefits manager. Supporters also say it would make prescriptions less expensive. After hearing from both sides, the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee passed the bill.

“And I fully expect that we’ll be put our best foot forward in the Senate tomorrow and Lord willing, we’ll pass House Bill 150 and the governor will sign it,” Moore said.

CVS Health is pushing back against the bill and sent a statement to 40/29 News.

“House Bill 1150 would cripple pharmacy care access and affordability in Arkansas. It endangers Arkansans by eliminating access to vital community pharmacies, eroding patient safety, and making prescription drugs more expensive. It will cost hundreds of jobs and raise health care costs by millions of dollars per year. A vote for HB 1150 is a vote to create health care chaos for working families, seniors, and people with disabilities.”

A CVS staffer spoke to state lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We’re deeply embedded in the fabric of the communities we serve,” district leader for CVS Pharmacy Ashley Ellis said. “Providing care and guidance to 340,000 Arkansans who rely on us every year. This bill doesn’t just threaten our livelihoods, it threatens the health and well-being of our patients.”

The bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, if it receives the full support of state lawmakers. Supporters say that would allow enough time for arrangements to be made between providers and patients.

