A New Dawn in Midtown: Ribbon-Cutting at RoseMary’s Place Apartments
By Francis Page, Jr.
April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartfelt celebration of compassion, community, and commitment, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for RoseMary’s Place Apartments in Midtown Houston marked a pivotal moment in the city’s ongoing mission to end homelessness. With blue skies overhead and brighter futures ahead, city leaders, faith-based allies, and housing champions gathered on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, to officially open the doors to a development that’s not just about shelter—it’s about sanctuary.
Nestled at 3300 Caroline Street, this $18.6 million beacon of hope is a four-story symbol of what happens when city grit meets human grace. Thanks to strategic investment from the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCD)—and the use of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR17) funds—149 permanent supportive housing units have come to life for Houstonians transitioning out of homelessness.
Bricks, Mortar, and Meaning
Each inch of RoseMary’s Place tells a story: a story of resilience, redemption, and reimagining what affordable housing can look and feel like. From the efficiency units tailored for comfort and privacy on the upper floors to the 24-hour staffed entry desk providing peace of mind at all hours, this is more than an apartment building—it’s a thoughtfully curated community.
Inside, residents will find laundry rooms, multi-purpose gathering spaces, a warming kitchen, and offices for on-site service providers, all created to nurture both independence and interpersonal connection. It’s a holistic approach led by the visionary NHP Foundation, in partnership with the ever-devoted Magnificat Houses, Inc.
A Roll Call of Heroes
The ceremony echoed with messages of hope and resolve, delivered by a diverse lineup of passionate changemakers:
Eric Price, President & CEO of The NHP Foundation
Derek Sellers, Deputy Director, HCD
Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Council Member, District D
Thao Costis, Executive Director, Harris County Housing & Community Development
Eva Thibaudeau-Graczyk, Director of Supportive Housing, NHPF
Jamie Bryant, President & CEO, Houston Housing Authority
Maureen Sanders, Executive Director, Magnificat Houses, Inc.
Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner
Jasper X. Crutison, Acting Field Office Director, HUD
Faith leaders from the Missionary Sisters of Mary of the Eucharist and the Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate were also in attendance, infusing the event with spiritual grace.
From Crisis to Community
Let’s be clear—RoseMary’s Place isn’t just about filling an urgent need for housing. It’s about creating a safe, dignified space where the city’s most vulnerable can not only survive but thrive. Through robust supportive services and case management offered on-site, residents are given a fighting chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.
This development also makes a bold statement: Houston is serious about solutions. And while the crisis of homelessness is far from solved, RoseMary’s Place proves that scalable, sustainable progress is not only possible—it’s happening.
Why This Matters
Affordable housing isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. With rent prices on the rise and economic instability disproportionately affecting underserved communities, this project directly addresses housing insecurity in one of Houston’s most central neighborhoods. It’s a testament to what we can accomplish when city government, nonprofit leadership, and community stakeholders work together with heart and vision.
A Place Called Hope
As the ribbon fluttered to the ground and applause rang out across Caroline Street, a new chapter began—not just for the residents who will call RoseMary’s Place home, but for Houston as a whole.
At Houston Style Magazine, we believe in spotlighting stories that uplift, unite, and inspire. And on April 9, that’s exactly what happened. Here’s to turning keys, turning pages, and turning lives around.
For more info, visit rosemarysplace.com
