Pueblo PD seizes illegal gambling machines from 2 local businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On April 5, 2025, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’s (PPD) Special Investigation Division executed two search warrants at local businesses involved in illegal gambling within the City of Pueblo, the department said.

The warrants were served at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, located at 704 Elmhurst Place, and U Lucky Dog, located at 2029 S Pueblo Blvd.

The PPD said detectives found 11 illegal gambling machines, recovered $40,145 from the use of the machines at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Eight individuals were also cited under Pueblo Municipal Code 11-1-903(a) for electronic gambling. In addition, reports will be forwarded for possible liquor violations based on the gambling charge and subleasing the room to a person not on a liquor license, the PPD said.

At U Lucky Dog, detectives found 28 illegal gambling devices, recovered $12,097, and one person was cited under Pueblo Municipal Code 11-1-903(a) for electronic gambling, according to the PPD.