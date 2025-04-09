Family seeks justice for grandmother who froze to death



By Mackenzie Stafford

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, 97-year-old Corrye Brewer died as a result of hypothermia. They say Brewer was left outside of an unoccupied home on Judge Orr Road in Calhan. The coroner’s office says she was dropped off there by a family member on January 24, 2025, without her walker. In the time she was missing, the coroner’s office says temperatures were as low as 16 degrees with wind and snow. Brewer was found deceased on January 26, 2025, lying where she had been left, according to the coroner’s autopsy report.

The coroner said they believe the 97-year-old was intentionally left in the cold without any way to return home, get to adequate shelter, or call for help. Due to that reasoning, the coroner’s autopsy report ruled Brewer’s death a homicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) asked the District Attorney’s Office to review the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed. EPSO tells KRDO13 the District Attorney’s office will make a recommendation.

We asked EPSO about the claims in the coroner’s autopsy report. They have not answered those requests as of Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, the District Attorney’s office told KRDO13 they have not received a file for review in connection with Corrye Brewer. We reached back out to EPSO for clarification and will update this article when we get a response.

KRDO13 spoke with two of Brewer’s grandchildren who live in Atlanta. They say Corrye Brewer was a sharp woman who loved crossword puzzles and her family. They tell KRDO13 she had 11 kids who now live all across the country.

Weeks ago, the two grandchildren got a call that their grandmother had gone missing, only to receive another call days later that she had been found dead in the cold.

“For somebody to be, that’s 97, with the body fat of less than nutrition out in 16 degree weather, the pain of death, by freezing to death by hypothermia for somebody that’s 97 is devastating,” said Brewer’s Grandson, Paul Brewer Jr.

Brewer’s grandchildren we spoke with, do not speak with the family members the 97-year-old was living with at the time.

Her grandchildren tell KRDO13 they want answers and accountability.

“We just want it brought out to the light. She is gone, and we would hope that someone would take the time to provide answers for the family,” explained Brewer’s granddaughter, Shari Robinson.

KRDO13 called and left messages for the family member in question and even went out to their home to get their side of the story. As of Monday night, we have not heard from them.

