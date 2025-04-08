Witness recalls near-death experience as massive tree falls on car: ‘I heard cracking’

By John Paul and Caroline Goggin

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A near-death experience was caught on camera outside of a gas station in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened on Monday morning when a massive tree came crashing down on top of a car on Lenape Road in Kennett Square.

Amazingly, the woman was able to open her door and get out of her car. She then runs to the driver in front of her, seemingly dazed and clutching her head.

John De Bow watched it all. He was on the roof of a Karco gas station across the street, checking the HVAC unit when it happened.

“She almost died. It was inches away from her death,” said De Bow. “I heard cracking, and then I looked over and I saw it starting to fall, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'”

The tree was so big, he was worried it would hit him from across the street.

The trunk exploded as it crashed in the parking lot.

Workers were busy cleaning up the debris left behind.

De Bow has been worried about something like this. He noticed the dead tree before it fell and says others will likely come down.

“If you look at these other trees up here, they’re all dead, ready to fall down,” he said.

Connor McGivney is a certified arborist who works for Jake’s Tree Service in Glen Mills. He said he could clearly tell that the tree had been dead for years.

McGivney says this is a reminder for people to keep an eye on the trees on their property.

He says while PennDOT is responsible for the road, the property owner has to handle whatever is on their land.

Action News was told by both the neighboring homeowner and the construction company that’s housed near the property that the tree wasn’t their responsibility.

