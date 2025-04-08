Ukraine says it captured two Chinese nationals fighting in Russian army

By Svitlana Vlasova and Lauren Kent, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Two Chinese nationals fighting in the Russian army have been taken prisoner in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces obtained the Chinese nationals’ documents, bank cards and personal data.

“We have information that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just two. We are now finding out all the facts,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this.”

“Russia’s involvement of China in this war in Europe, directly or indirectly, is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president also called on its allies in the United States and Europe to protest.

CNN has reached out to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.