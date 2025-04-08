Man seriously injured after being run over while sunbathing

By Pamela Comme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A Central Florida man is recovering in a local hospital after deputies say he was run over and seriously injured while sunbathing on the beach Saturday morning.

Coleson Janey, 33, was lying on the sand when deputies say a 61-year-old driver veered off the travel lanes to back into a parking space, running over Janey’s body and head.

Despite undergoing surgery and enduring a painful recovery, Janey found the strength to speak with WESH 2 on Monday. He recalled that he was lying face down when he was jolted awake by the tire running over his head.

“I was just screaming,” Janey said. “Screaming my head off, screaming bloody murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain.”

A 911 caller described the severity of the situation. “The guy’s alive,” the caller said. “He’s moaning very badly.”

Janey sustained several injuries, including a scratch on his eye, a bruised face and more severe damage to the rest of his body.

“Now I have a forearm that’s broken in two places,” Janey explained. “Both bones in the forearm, clean break. And then my femur, which was broken, that they just had to put a titanium rod in yesterday.”

He said EMTs arrived quickly, reset his leg and loaded him into the ambulance. However, according to Janey’s aunt, Ronda Storms, the ride to the hospital was anything but smooth.

“That EMS vehicle was stuck multiple times in the sand getting to my nephew,” Storms said. “Moreover, once they got him in that EMS vehicle, the splint stabilizing unit was broken.”

Despite the challenges, Janey is hopeful he will make a full recovery.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Deputies cited her with careless driving. There were no signs of impairment.

“The second thing that was shocking to me is that she was only charged with careless driving and not reckless driving,” said Storms.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the crash investigation is still active and continuing.

