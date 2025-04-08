Skip to Content
Man charged with stealing historic Spanish cannon from park

    WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with stealing and damaging an 800-pound cannon from the Spanish-American War Memorial in Central Riverside Park.

Records show Gordon Pierce is charged with theft value over $100,000, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita police said the cannon was found Thursday at a home in the 2300 block of North Amidon. It was significantly damaged.

The cannon, which was taken from the memorial site in Riverside Park at 720 Nims, was created in Seville, Spain in 1794.

Pierce was arrested Thursday remains jailed on $200,000 bond.

