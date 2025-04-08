Man arrested after attempting to arrange the murder of his wife, sheriff says

By Zach Rainey

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — On Monday, the sheriff of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, announced the arrest of a man who allegedly attempted to hire a hitman to murder his wife.

The investigation began after a tip came in which led detectives to uncover that 34-year-old Kevin Donel Meadows of Lancaster had taken active steps to solicit an individual to carry out the murder of his spouse.

On April 3, Meadows was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit a felony, which is considered a felony in the state of South Carolina. Meadows is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

“This appears to be a calculated and deliberate plan to end someone’s life,” said Sheriff Cambo Streater. “Thanks to swift investigative work, we were able to intervene before any harm was done.”

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.

