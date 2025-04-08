Deputy shoots, kills dog after multiple 911 calls, sheriff’s office says

By Derrick Shaw, Ryan Arbogast

Click here for updates on this story

EAST NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed what they said was an aggressive dog Sunday afternoon while responding to a report of loose dogs threatening residents in an East Naples neighborhood.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received eight separate 911 calls from residents in the 4000 block of Pearl Harbor Drive reporting four German Shepherds loose and chasing people. One caller said the dogs were trying to attack children.

When a deputy arrived, he got out of his patrol car and began talking to a resident.

During their conversation, CCSO said one of the dogs charged directly at the deputy in an aggressive way. Fearing for his safety, the deputy said he fired his weapon and killed the dog.

The deputy was not injured.

The incident will be reviewed by the agency’s Professional Responsibility Bureau to ensure policy compliance, which is standard procedure in all use-of-force cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.