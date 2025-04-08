Around 75 people rescued from their homes in Colesburg, KY after flooding

By Jamie Mayes

HARDIN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — High water from heavy flooding has caused widespread devastation in Hardin County, impacting businesses and homes in several areas, including Colesburg.

Residents are left coping with significant losses, and emergency crews are working to assist affected families.

One of the affected residents, Shannon Mefford, shared her experience.

“We just moved here eight months ago, so I’m a little sad,” Mefford said.

Mefford says that as the water from the Rolling Fork River began creeping onto her doorstep, she and her family were forced to leave their home and cherished belongings behind.

“I think about the stuff in the garage that I couldn’t get out, like pictures and stuff, and you know those are gone,” Mefford said.

Approximately 75 people were rescued from their homes in Colesburg, while families across the county in Upton, Sonora, White Mills, Glendale and West Point have also been affected.

Hardin County Judge Executive Keith Taul said a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative has been assessing damages, and first responders from nearby areas, including Elizabethtown, Radcliff and Fort Knox, have joined local crews in rescue and relief operations.

Amid ongoing rescue efforts, Joey Scott, Hardin County Emergency Management director, urged residents to avoid hazards.

“We worked a lot of water rescues of cars going through water they shouldn’t have been going through,” Scott said. “Take your time and turn around, and don’t try to go through that water.”

Despite the devastation, affected families are maintaining hope.

“It’s almost a surreal feeling, but there isn’t anything you can do. It’s out of your hands,” said Isaiah Willett. “We have an opportunity to rebuild, and we will rebuild. Once the water goes down, we’ll get to cracking and go after it.”

