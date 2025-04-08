A town left behind, saying goodbye to tattoos, mental trick helps you sleep: Catch up on the day’s stories



1️⃣ Town left behind: Point Roberts, a 4.9-square-mile peninsula in Washington state, is part of the US but only accessible by land through Canada. Residents there say they’re feeling the tensions from growing anti-American sentiment.

2️⃣ Reclaiming their skin: Tattoos aren’t forever anymore, thanks to laser technology and easier access to technicians trained to remove them. But they can take years — and thousands of dollars — to fade. We spoke to several people saying goodbye to their ink.

3️⃣ Cognitive shuffling: This mental trick can help you quiet those racing thoughts and fall asleep faster. The technique involves coming up with a random, impersonal word and then brainstorming for just a few seconds at a time. Experts explain how it works.

4️⃣ AI scanners: Applying for a new job? The hiring manager or human resources representative might not be the first to review your resume. It could be a tool powered by artificial intelligence. Here’s what job hunters should know.

5️⃣ Making a Michelangelo: Most of the Renaissance master’s sculptures can’t travel for shows, so an art studio made meticulous 3D-printed and cast reproductions for a new exhibition. The curator called it “a bit of an experiment.”

💥 Fiery rescue: Police in Christopher, Illinois, pulled a firefighter from the rubble after a house exploded. The home was destroyed, but the firefighter only suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt, authorities said.

• Supreme Court backs Trump for now on fired probationary federal employees

• Rescuers race to reach people trapped after nightclub roof collapses in Dominican Republic, killing at least 49

• Johnson under fierce pressure to deliver budget vote amid market turmoil

70%

🧑‍⚖️ That’s how many Americans oppose impeaching federal judges who have slowed down President Donald Trump’s agenda, according to a recent poll.

🏔️ Then and now: A photographer ventured deep into the Arctic Circle — midway between Norway and the North Pole — to capture images recreating archived pictures taken from the same locations more than 100 years ago.

💸 Money worries: People across the US and the world weighed in on how Trump’s tariffs have changed their spending, savings habits and other aspects of their lives.

🇨🇳 Speaking of tariffs, levies on Chinese imports are about to rise by how much, according to the White House?

﻿A. 25%

B. 50%

C. 79%

D. 104%

🌵 Tall task: It’s hard to make the desert “green,” but a startup thinks it’s found a way to do so while turning a profit too. HyveGeo uses agricultural waste and algae to boost plant growth for tree planting projects and food production. Plus by growing algae, the company says it can remove climate-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the process.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Tariffs on China are set to rise to at least 104% on Wednesday, the White House said.

