New Mexico golfer competes at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KOAT) — Luke Ainsworth lived out a childhood dream Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.

Ainsworth was one of 80 people competing in the national Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament. He finished seventh in the boys age 7 to 9 category.

“I did not think it was going to be how it looked, because I thought it was going to look, the greens were going to be a bit faster than they were today,” Ainsworth said.

Participants in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition actually got the chance to putt on the legendary 18th green at Augusta National. The driving and chip events were held near the driving range and putting greens. No one was more impressed with Luke’s performance than his dad.

“All of a sudden you come walking out and there’s the grandstand and it’s kind of got that arena feel,” Andy Ainsworth said. “And he just walked up there and – strike – two drives down the middle of the fairway. That’s pretty tough for a 9-year-old.”

Ainsworth, who lives in White Rock, was making his first trip to Augusta National Golf Club. He earned the right to play in Augusta with strong efforts in local and sub-regional qualifying events in New Mexico. Ainsworth then posted a strong enough score at the regional qualifying event in Hawaii to earn the right to play at Augusta National.

Ainsworth and his family will get a chance to watch Monday’s practice round at The Masters, weather permitting.

