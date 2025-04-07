Man fatally shot by another while hunting in Sutter County, sheriff’s office says

By Nijzel Dotson

KNIGHTS LANDING, California (KCRA) — A man died on Sunday morning after being shot while turkey hunting in Sutter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting was reported to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. Deputies responded to the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area area at Gifford and Becker roads.

The sheriff’s office said a 65-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified 80-year-old John Lee, who was also hunting, as the shooter. Lee, a Sacramento resident, has been booked into the Sutter County Jail for second degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lee and the man who was shot were not hunting together.

