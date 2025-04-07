Skip to Content
Gov. Polis signs Colorado’s ‘Freedom to Marry’ Act into law

LollipopPhotographyUK from pixabay via Canva
By
Published 11:55 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has signed Colorado's "Freedom to Marry" Act into law, according to Democrats at the state house.

The law repeals language from a Colorado statute that says marriage is valid only between a male and a woman. That language is currently unenforceable because a 2015 Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage legal across the United States.

Colorado's old statute was also in conflict with the state constitution, ever since voters decided to remove the same language from the constitution in November. The measure passed with a 64.33% vote.

Celeste Springer

