Colorado Springs Parks/CSFD complete Stratton Open Space Fuel Mitigation Projcect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services announced that they have completed the Stratton Open Space Fuels Mitigation Project.

According to the department, more than 266 acres were treated to help reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and protect nearby neighborhoods. All trails in the open space are now open, but off-trail areas remain closed for revegetation, erosion control, and habitat restoration. These areas have been seeded with native plants and stabilized with natural materials to support regrowth.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department also played a big part in this project, the department said.