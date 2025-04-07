78 year old woman pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach

By Kimber Collins

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A 78-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was found unresponsive in the waters off Ala Moana Beach.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said this happened around 5:30 pm on Sunday, April 6.

Ocean Safety said they responded to an unresponsive snorkeler near the shore.

When the woman was pulled from the water, EMS and Ocean Safety administered oxygen and EMS continued advanced life support to an emergency room.

No other details have been shared at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.