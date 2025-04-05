Mayor asks DHS to tour Krome Detention Center amid reports of ‘inhumane’ conditions

By Belkys Nerey, Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has penned a letter to the Homeland Security secretary asking for a tour of the Krome Detention Center in Homestead after reports have surfaced of alleged inhumane conditions.

In the letter, released Friday, Levine Cava requested that she and other local elected officials gain access to the immigration center.

The mayor expressed her “deep worry about recent reports of overcrowding and dangerous conditions at the Krome Processing Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.”

Some of the “dangerous conditions” that have been reported by various news outlets from those detained inside the facility include “inadequate access to water and food, unsanitary confinement, medical neglect, and abuse such as prolonged shackling.”

One video of a detainee posted to social media claims the living condition of migrants are inhumane and pleaded for help.

Levine Cava went on to express dismay over how the deportation efforts of the Trump administration have panned out.

“Deportations have not kept pace, and far fewer immigrants are being paroled or released,” she wrote.

She said this has led to “a growing number of [detainees] whom have no criminal records,” and people who are “green card holders and long-standing members of our community who were contributing to our economy, supporting their families and paying taxes.”

Levine Cava said that while she agrees the administration should remove illegal immigrants convicted of crimes, she wants to make sure that throughout the deportation process, those in detention get humane conditions.

The mayor’s letter comes as President Donald Trump continues his campaign pledge to launch mass deportations across the country, including in South Florida.

Levine Cava isn’t the only one taking a stand. Passionate protesters made their voices heard on the alleged conditions this past weekend.

Protesters expressed their objections to what they described as poor conditions for migrants being held at the detention center.

“People have rights. They shouldn’t be treated like that. I mean, if you’re going to detain people, make sure you have the space, the room, the facilities to take care of them,” said Elena Muñoz.

“History has shown us that when we overpopulate detention centers like this, people pass away,” said Bryson Holtzer

In a statement, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged a recent increase in populations at the center and said they’re “working on addressing the capacity issues.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.