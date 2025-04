TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Tenderfoot Pass is currently closed due to "slide offs."

KRDO13 is working to find out what exactly that entails, for example, if it is rock slides or car accidents.

TCSO says the closure is specifically at Highway 67 from County Rd 821 to Rhyolite Mountain Mesa.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.