Naperville high school teacher charged with grooming, sex abuse of student granted pretrial release

By WLS Staff

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) — A Naperville high school teacher charged with grooming and sexually abusing one of his students was granted pretrial release on Friday, according to Will County court documents.

William Schaub, 56, was arrested during a traffic stop near his home in La Grange on Thursday.

Investigators say he had been exchanging messages with a student from last November through last month.

There was also evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two in December.

Schaub has been charged with multiple felonies, including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Grooming charges, police said.

Schaub was being held in custody at the Will County Jail. He is being released on electronic monitoring on the condition that he not contact the alleged victim or any witnesses, faculty or minors.

Schaub is also not allowed at Neuqua Valley High School during his pretrial release.

The district says it completed a criminal background check into Schaub before hiring him. They are cooperating with police.

