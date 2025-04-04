Skip to Content
News

Fugitive wanted for assault arrested in Colorado Springs

U.S. Marshals Service Denver
By
Updated
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A fugitive wanted on felony warrants for assault and parole violations was found and arrested in Colorado Springs late last month, the U.S. Marshal's Service said.

On March 26, Jesse Robinson was found and arrested near South Circle Drive and Monterey Road. He was wanted on a warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), the U.S. Marshal's Service confirmed in a post to X.

Robinson was arrested with help from CDOC, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and members of the Fountain Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content