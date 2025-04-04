Fugitive wanted for assault arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A fugitive wanted on felony warrants for assault and parole violations was found and arrested in Colorado Springs late last month, the U.S. Marshal's Service said.

On March 26, Jesse Robinson was found and arrested near South Circle Drive and Monterey Road. He was wanted on a warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), the U.S. Marshal's Service confirmed in a post to X.

Last week, the COVOTF arrested fugitive Jesse ROBINSON, who's wanted on felony warrants for both assault & parole violations.



Deputy U.S. Marshals & TFOs from @Colorado_DOC, @cityoffountain PD, & @CBI_Colorado arrested him near S Circle Dr & Monterey Rd in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/zOLvHlmNCy — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) April 3, 2025

Robinson was arrested with help from CDOC, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and members of the Fountain Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service said.