CSFD members head to Tennessee to assist with search & rescue efforts following severe storms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Task Force 1 is being been activated and deployed to the area around Memphis, Tennessee following a significant outbreak of sever thunderstorms and tornadoes.

According to the team, there is a potential for flooding and they will most likely be tasked with water search and rescue efforts.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, three of their firefighters are part of Colorado Task Force 1 and have been deployed as part of this effort.

