Colorado man pleads guilty to possessing more than 200k sexually explicit images of children

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - A man from Lone Tree, Colorado, has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing a massive amount of child pornography, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Lone Tree police that images of child pornography were traced to a computer at 29-year-old Daryl Henry Joe Jr.'s address in Lone Tree.

The DA's Office said the investigation revealed Daryl Joe Jr. possessed more than 200-thousand images of children, toddlers, and babies, including images of them being sexually assaulted. He also later admitted to not only possessing these images but distributing them as well.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that even with his admission of guilt, Daryl Joe Jr. may still possibly get probation.

“A person in this state can possess any amount of child pornography – whether it’s just one image, or hundreds of thousands of images of the rape of infants – and still be eligible for probation. This case shows how broken our state’s laws are,” Deputy District Attorney Abby Hegarty said.

DA Georg Brauchler also said, in part, "Once again, Colorado’s laws are deliberately inadequate to protect our children. Nobody should be able to possess jillions of images of children…infants…being sexually victimized and then avoid prison. This is something that is fixable by a legislature…but not Colorado’s. Colorado’s legislature chooses pedophiles and predators over kids."

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Daryl Joe Jr. faces a sentence of probation to 24 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Jun 20, 2025.