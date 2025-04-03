An invasive fungus is making bats at Rocky Mountain National Park sick

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Bats across Rocky Mountain National Park are facing a fatal disease due to an invasive fungus, according to park officials.

Park staff say Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) has been detected in the bats. Unfortunately, the fungus results in what's called "white-nose syndrome," which staff say is fatal for bats.

While the disease does not impact humans, it can be spread by humans. Park officials ask that visitors never pick up or touch a bat. They also ask that visitors decontaminate their gear and outerwear after visiting a bat cave.

Park officials say it's important to keep the bat population healthy because they are an important part of the ecosystem.

If you come across a dead or injured bat, they say you should report it to park staff.