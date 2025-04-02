Teenager arrested at airport for allegedly boarding a plane with a fake ID

By Michael Martin

PROVO, Utah (KSTU) — A Utah teenager is now facing charges after police say he attempted to board a flight at Provo Airport with a fake driver’s license. Sebastien River Green was arrested on Monday and is facing a charge for possession of a forgery.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Provo police were called to the airport at 5:30 p.m. by a TSA supervisor. Police say that Green was trying to check in for a flight when he gave a TSA officer a fake New Jersey driver’s license.

However, when officers attempted to use the license their system flagged the license for not matching the date of birth on the boarding pass. Green allegedly attempted to give officers his official license and told TSA that the one he had given them was a fake.

Provo police say when asked Green told officers that he bought the license from a school friend for $80 and used it to purchase alcohol.

