State Senator Borris Miles On the Special Election U.S. Congressional District 18, Houston, TX

April 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — April 1, 2025

Dear Gov. Abbott,

As you are aware, on March 5, 2025, Hon. Sylvester Turner, U.S. Representative for the 18th Congressional District passed, leaving a vacancy for the district. Unlike other positions that can be filled by appointment, his sudden death left a vacancy that cannot be filled by appointment. It can only be filled by special election set solely by you. Although your office has publicly indicated that you intend to set the election soon, there has been no indication of when the election will be set. I am writing to urge you to set a date for the special election for the 18th Congressional District. This is of particular concern to me because the 18th Congressional District also overlaps with the 13th Senatorial District which I represent.

The Texas Election Code (“Code”) states that “it is the intent of the legislature that the application of the Texas Election Code and the conduct of elections be uniform and consistent throughout the state.” Additionally, our democratic system is one that ensures that all persons should be equally represented on the local, state and federal level. However, the current vacancy in the 18th Congressional District leaves many of the constituents in my district without representation and without a voice in Congress. Due to the tragic and unforeseen deaths of two representatives, the constituents have now been without representation for a big part of the past year with no representation in sight until an election is called and a candidate is elected.

As indicated by the Code, your conduct in setting the special election should be uniform and consistent throughout the state and for all constituents. In at least three (3) instances in the past, you have chosen to act immediately and decisively when calling a special election.

-In 2024, following the death of Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, you called a special election within two (2) weeks of her passing.

-In 2018, you suspended state law and called for a special election after Rep. Blake Farenthold’s seat was vacated even though a primary election was set for a few months later.

-In 2022, you indicated that it was imperative to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep Filemon Vela Jr. to ensure his district was represented as soon as possible.

In addition to these examples, there are instances in state elections where you have also acted quickly to call a special election to assure that a district and its constituents are not without representation.

-In 2020, you issued a proclamation setting an emergency special election to replace Sen.Pat Fallon on August 23, 2020 with the election to be held on September 29, 2020.

-In 2018, you issued a proclamation on November 9th ordering an expedited special election on December 11, 2018 for the Texas State Senate after the resignation of Sylvia Garcia. You honored the request of Rep. Garcia who stated that thousands would be without representation in the state legislative session without the call of the election.

-In 2019, another special election was called in January 2019 due to the vacancy created when Sen. Alvarado vacated her state representative seat after winning the seat vacated by Sylvia Garcia.

These are only a few examples where you have acted in the best interest of the constituents regardless of party affiliation. It is for these reasons that I urge you to move forward in making the same proclamation and calling a special election for the 18th Congressional District. The time has passed for it to be feasible for the seat to be placed on the election already set for May 3″d. However, based upon past actions by you, an election before the end of May is possible should you choose to act immediately and decisively.

I am imploring you to set the earliest date possible for the special election for Congressional District 18. The citizens of this district have a right to be represented. They deserve nothing less.

Sincerely,

Borris L. Miles

Senator, District 13

