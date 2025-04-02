Pine Creek signing day

Eighteen student athletes from Pine Creek signed college letters of intent on Wednesday.

Among the 18 was Jared Jensen, a 2-year track star who has already earned a scholarship to division-1 Northern Colorado.

"I was not expecting to go D-1 in track, especially because I never thought of track being my sport, but it turned out I was really good at it and I can't wait to get better," Jensen said. "It's a dream come true. I've always dreamt of going D-1, and now it's finally happening. And I can't wait to celebrate, but also get to work."

Amber Boland has been playing softball since she was eight years old. She’ll be playing in the RMAC at Chadron State, something 8-year old Amber would find pretty crazy.

"That eight-year-old kid didn't even think she was playing in middle school or high school, and she would be pretty excited," Boland said. "I worked hard. I went through a lot of ups and downs emotionally, mentally, physically, and it means a lot to see that I actually got rewarded out of that."

Javier Jackson always knew he’d have a chance to play college baseball, mainly because of the support he has from his family. As it turns out, he was right. He’s taking his talents to Sterling to play at Northeastern Junior College.

"It's like a dream come true," Jackson said. "It's something that a lot of people don't have the ability to do. And to have that come true, it's just a blessing."

Devon Collins wasn’t a great swimmer at first, but she worked at. She put in so much work over the last 7 years that the kid who wasn’t all that good is now going to swim for Smith College.

"It means a lot," Collins said. "My family really supported me to get where I am, and just the dedication that my coach has showed made me want to do the same. I was not very good at first, so I didn't expect it."