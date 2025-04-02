Miami woman steals police car after night of drinks with off-duty officer, authorities say

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into an off-duty police officer’s apartment, stealing his unmarked patrol vehicle, and striking him with a phone, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Marie Assaf, 27, was arrested early Monday morning at her residence at The Palmer Apartments in Dadeland, where she also works as a leasing agent, arrest documents show.

Authorities said Assaf entered the apartment of a City of Miami police officer without permission and took the keys to his official vehicle, which she later drove and photographed herself operating.

From a night of drinks to a South Florida arrest The incident began on the evening of Sunday, March 30, when Assaf and the victim, an off-duty officer who resides in the same building, went out for drinks, according to the arrest affidavit. After being dropped off at the complex, Assaf allegedly used her leasing agent-issued key fob to enter the officer’s apartment without consent.

Once inside, MDSO said she took the keys to the officer’s unmarked city vehicle and drove it along Southwest 72nd Avenue, sending the officer a photo of herself behind the wheel. He texted her not to drive the vehicle. Assaf later returned it to the parking garage.

When the officer went to her apartment to retrieve the keys, Assaf allegedly threw the keys to the floor and hurled her phone at him, striking the back of his head and causing a small laceration, the report stated.

The officer told investigators he did not authorize Assaf to enter his apartment or use the vehicle. Assaf was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a vehicle, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Assaf was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A bond hearing is pending.

