Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho grabs at rival coach’s nose after Turkish Cup loss

(CNN) — Tensions boiled over in the aftermath of Fenerbahçe’s 2-1 loss to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, as manager José Mourinho clashed with his counterpart, Okan Buruk.

The heated Istanbul derby saw three red cards issued in stoppage time before the final whistle. However, the drama didn’t end there.

After the match, Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and appeared to pinch his nose, prompting the Galatasaray boss to fall to the ground.

Mourinho was quickly escorted out of the area, while Buruk grabbed at his face before being tended to.

Galatasaray posted a photo on its official X account afterward with the quote, “YOU SHOULD NOT ATTACK, YOU SHOULD DIGEST!” along with a shushing emoji.

Wednesday’s incident is the latest for Mourinho, who was handed a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray in February.

The Portuguese coach was also accused of making “racist statements” by the rival club, which at the time planned to seek criminal charges against the world-renowned coach.

The 62-year-old is considered one of the best coaches of his generation, winning two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, one Conference League and eight league titles after previously managing Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and AS Roma, among others.

