Canon City shooting suspect arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting on Main Street in Canon City this past weekend has been arrested in Colorado Springs.

According to the Canon City Police Department (CCPD), 50-year-old Stephen Garrett was located Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs and arrested by U.S. Marshals and tactical units from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

RELATED: U.S. Marshals assisting Canon City PD in search for suspect in weekend shooting

The US Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, which consists of Deputy US Marshals and Task Force Officers from the Fountain Police Department, Colorado Department of Corrections, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, were requested to assist in locating Garrett after the shooting in Canon City on Saturday, March 29, the CCPD said.

RELATED: The SWAT team attempted to contact man accused of shooting, but no one was home says Cañon City Police

According to the CCPD, the task force had several leads that eventually led them to arrest Garrett in the 800 block of Garner Street in Colorado Springs. He's now being held at the El Paso County Jail.

Following the shooting incident, the CCPD said Garrett was wanted for 1st Degree Assault/Domestic Violence, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Menacing.

On Saturday, March 29, a portion of E. Main Street was blocked off while the CCPD investigated a shooting. The department said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She told police the injury was from an incident at a residence on Main Street. Police said the SWAT team responded to the residence and set up a perimeter. Once a warrant was obtained, SWAT entered the home, but no one was inside.