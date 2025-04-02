A neighborhood eyesore in the heart of Pearl City is frustrating residents

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV) — A property in the heart of Pearl City is littered with trash, including construction materials, boxes and this big dump truck that’s been sitting here for years.

“The dump truck behind me has been here abandoned and is being vandalized. People are dumping,” said Charmaine Doran, vice chairwoman of the Pearl City neighborhood board.

Play Video Pearl City residents are fed up by a longtime eyesore on a vacant property next to Raising Cane’s and Public Storage and hope that the trash and dump truck will be cleaned up.

It’s not just an eyesore. It’s also become a health hazard for nearby residents, including Doran.

“It’s just not a good sight for the surrounding communities who work really hard to keep their properties nice and clean,” she said. “And you can just look, everybody does a really good job. And then there’s this eyesore.”

The site is attracting more than just dumpers.

“We believe somebody was living in there. I seen somebody with my own eyes come out of it,” she added. “It’s just a blight and it is a hazardous situation.”

Doran tracked down the property owner, CFT NV Developments, an affiliate of Panda Express, and for three months now has been urging the company to clean up the mess. A Las Vegas property manager declined to comment.

“The communication’s been really good, it’s just the action is absent,” Charmaine said. “There’s no action.”

The city issued as notice of violation in November, instructing the property owner to remove the dump truck and a shipping container filled with bulky trash by Dec. 26.

A city spokesman said the Department of Planning and Permitting is in the process of assessing an initial fine of $50 and daily fines of the same amount if the violation isn’t corrected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.