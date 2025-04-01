Trump administration suspends dozens of research grants to Princeton

By Yash Roy, CNN

(CNN) — Several research grants to Princeton University have been suspended by the federal government, university President Christopher L. Eisgruber announced Tuesday.

“The full rationale for this action is not yet clear,” Eisgruber wrote in a message sent to the Princeton community and obtained by CNN. He said the university was notified this week by multiple agencies, including the Department of Energy, NASA, and the Defense Department.

“Princeton University will comply with the law. We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism. Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University,” Eisgruber added.

A spokesperson for Princeton University did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN has reached out to the Department of Energy, NASA and the Defense Department for comment.

Princeton is the latest Ivy League school to face funding halts or cuts since President Donald Trump took office. Last month, his administration first canceled $400 million to Columbia University over antisemitism on campus, paused $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania and placed more than $9 billion in contracts and grants under review at Harvard University as part of its investigation into antisemitism on campus.

The university is one of the more than 50 schools being investigated by the Department of Education for alleged violations “relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.” However, Princeton was not part of the list of 10 schools that the investigatory committee said that it would visit as part of its investigation. Those 10 schools include Columbia, Harvard, Johns Hopkins University, NYU, Northwestern, UCLA and UC Berkeley.

Last year, there were protesters at Princeton rallying against Israel’s military action in Gaza.

Eisgruber, who took office in 2013, also recently penned a column in The Atlantic, describing the Trump administration’s actions against Columbia University as an attack on freedom and “presenting the greatest threat to American universities since the Red Scare of the 1950s.”

