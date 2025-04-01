San Francisco car break-ins at historic 22-year low. But does the data match reality?



KGO, DENNIS SAENZ, CNN

By Dion Lim

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — According to data from the San Francisco Police Department, reported car break-ins in San Francisco have dropped to their lowest levels in more than two decades. While the numbers are encouraging, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim is asking: do the stats match reality?

For years, shattered glass, often referred to by locals as “San Francisco diamonds,” was a common sight on city sidewalks, the aftermath of rampant smash-and-grab car break-ins.

One of the most outspoken witness to the break-in epidemic is Dennis Saenz, a longtime resident living near the iconic winding portion of Lombard Street. The sights outside his window was so frequent, he and his neighbors went so far as to post signs warning tourists of frequent vehicle burglaries.

“At its height, it happened probably two or three times a week,” Saenz said.

But recently, he’s seen a dramatic change.

“Almost nothing… daily nothing… nothing,” he said, describing the near disappearance of break-ins outside his window.

His observations align with an examination of the reported crime numbers by the ABC7 News data team. The numbers do indeed show the lowest reported totals of break-ins in 22 years, a statistic San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie touted on X.

Despite the change in data collection, it’s clear from 2017 peak of more than 30,000 reported car break-ins is indisputable. Since then, the numbers have steadily declined. Reported auto burglaries in 2024 were down more than 50% from the year before.

To get a sense of whether the decline in break-ins was being felt across the city, ABC7 News contacted more than a dozen auto glass repair shops. The vast majority reported noticeable slowdowns in business.

“We’re getting less business in the past six months,” said Brian Zheng of In & Out Auto Glass.

“Much less break-ins right now, probably 20 to 30 a day.”

Just a couple of years ago, he said that number was closer to 50 or 60 daily.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott attributes the decline to a combination of targeted strategies and technological improvements. In high-theft areas like the Palace of Fine Arts, police deployed bait cars and plainclothes officers. More recently, new surveillance tools have come into play following the passage of Proposition E.

“We had the passage of Prop E, which opened up the doors to technology that has been a game changer,” Scott said. “The goal was 100 Flock cameras across the city, along with drones and better access to video surveillance, period.”

Scott also noted that arrests related to car break-ins are up more than 81% year-to-date compared to last year. He emphasized the impact of catching even a single member of an organized burglary crew, which can effectively dismantle a broader ring of criminal activity.

Still, he acknowledged challenges remain – especially around underreporting.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get total reporting,” Scott said. “However, I do think people see us putting in the effort; they see us making an arrest, and it does encourage people to report. It gives them confidence something will be done.”

He also credited public awareness campaigns – including local news coverage – for helping educate residents and tourists about avoiding theft, such as not leaving valuables in sight or locking vehicle doors.

While the broken glass may be less visible on city streets, police and community members alike say they’ll remain vigilant to ensure the trend continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.