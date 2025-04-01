At least 6 injured, 2 critically, in Boston after a truck strikes pedestrians in an apparent accident

By Holly Yan and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people were injured after a box truck struck pedestrians in downtown Boston, authorities said.

Those injured include two people in critical condition, two people with non-life-threatening injuries and two people who were treated at the scene, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Investigators believe the truck crash is an accident, the source told CNN.

Around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, “Officers responded to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident with pedestrians struck at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street,” Boston Police Officer Michael Torigian wrote in an email to CNN.

“Upon arrival, Officers observed a truck that appeared to have struck a nearby building as well as an unknown number of pedestrians. Boston Fire and EMS are on scene assisting in rescue efforts. This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet. At least 2 are critical and homicide and the fatal accident team are responding.”

Aerial footage showed a Penske truck on its side with the cab smashed.

The areas of Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street between Tyler and Washington streets are closed early Tuesday afternoon as police work the scene.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.