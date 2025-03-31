Texas Southern University’s Tiger Ball 2025: A Black-Tie Triumph of Scholarships, Soul, and Style

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston! The countdown is on for one of the city’s most impactful and elegant evenings—Texas Southern University’s (TSU) 4th Annual Tiger Ball, happening Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the grand George R. Brown Convention Center. Whether you’re a proud TSU alum, a steadfast supporter of Black excellence in higher education, or simply a fan of fine dining with a cause, this is your night to shine.

And you know we’ve been here since the beginning—Houston Style Magazine has proudly provided media support since the inaugural Tiger Ball, amplifying TSU’s bold vision and dynamic student success stories. This year, we’re doubling down on our support and celebration!

Where Elegance Meets Purpose

More than just a glitzy gala, the Tiger Ball is TSU’s largest annual fundraiser, orchestrated by the powerhouse TSU Foundation Board of Trustees. Every dollar raised directly fuels student scholarships and innovative academic programming, forging pathways for the next generation of leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers.

“This event is more than a celebration—it’s a movement,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, TSU Foundation Board Chair. “Each sponsorship, each table, each ticket is an investment in our students’ futures. The Tiger Ball reflects the strength of partnerships that uplift TSU and our community.”

Introducing the New Era: President James W. Crawford III

This year is extra special—it marks the Tiger Ball debut of TSU’s new president, James W. Crawford III, who stepped into his leadership role in June 2024. With his bold vision and military-honed leadership, President Crawford is already advancing TSU’s future-ready goals. At the heart of those efforts? The Tiger Promise.

The Tiger Promise: Access Without Barriers

The Tiger Promise is a game-changing tuition guarantee program that ensures eligible Texas students—especially those from underserved communities—can attend TSU without the crushing burden of financial insecurity.

How does it work?

Texas residents with household incomes under $125,000.

First-time freshmen or transfer students.

Must meet priority application and FAFSA deadlines.

With initiatives like this, TSU is rewriting the script on access to higher education.

Entertainment That Moves the Soul

Get ready to groove! The night will feature show-stopping performances by none other than TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band, recently featured with hometown queen Beyoncé during the Beyoncé Bowl, AND Grammy-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett, whose powerful voice and H-Town pride will light up the evening.

Title Sponsor Power Move: Challenge Office Products

Returning to the spotlight, Challenge Office Products & Furniture Solutions steps up once again as Title Sponsor with a remarkable $150,000 donation. Their unwavering support of student success and educational equity is a shining example of corporate citizenship at its finest.

TSU + Houston Style Magazine: A Legacy of Support

From the first-ever Tiger Ball to today, Houston Style Magazine has been in the room, capturing the magic, celebrating the milestones, and spreading the word far and wide. Our partnership with TSU is rooted in shared values—uplift, community, and excellence. As we gear up for another unforgettable gala, we reaffirm our commitment to telling TSU’s story with style, purpose, and power.

Don’t Miss It — Be Part of the Legacy

✨ Come for the glamor, stay for the mission. Join Texas Southern University for a night where dreams meet opportunity and help raise life-changing funds for scholarships. Because when one Tiger roars, we all echo.

🎟️ Tickets and contributions: tsu.edu/tigerball

🗓️ Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025 📍 Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas

