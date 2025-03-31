Shots fired into Colorado Springs home during reported break-in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are looking for suspects after they say shots were fired into a Colorado Springs home overnight during an attempted break-in.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to Wildwood Ridge Drive, just east of Voyager Parkway at around midnight on Sunday, March 30 for reports of shots fired.

On scene, officers discovered that at least two unknown suspects had broken into a vehicle, where they'd located a garage door opener and opened a home's garage.

The homeowner heard the garage door open and went to check on it. When they did, at least one suspect fired several shots, which struck the house. The resident was not injured.

The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.