Service improvements coming to Mountain Metro Transit for spring season

KRDO
today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is adding new service enhancements for the spring season to provide more frequent travel for riders.

According to the city of Colorado Springs, Mountain Metro is increasing daytime frequency on Route 4, which travels from the Downtown Terminal to the Broadmoor and includes stops at 8th and Costilla Streets.

On weekdays, Route 4 will soon run every 30 minutes instead of every 60 minutes.

You can find the route map and schedule here.

Additionally, Mountain Metro’s seasonal Route 36 service and Route 33’s weekend service will go from running every 20 minutes to every 10 minutes between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Both changes are scheduled to go into effect on April 27.

Sadie Buggle

