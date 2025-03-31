Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Meet the emotional support dog helping firefighters working wildfires in South Carolina

<i>Pickens County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The crews working the wildfires in South Carolina are getting a little extra love
Pickens County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource
The crews working the wildfires in South Carolina are getting a little extra love
By
Published 8:18 AM

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

    PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The crews working the wildfires in South Carolina are getting a little extra love, thanks to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office emotional support dog.

Meet Wyatt the Weightlifter.

The sheriff’s office said the emotional support K-9 has been a constant presence at the command post for our first responders.

They said many of the first responders say that interacting with Wyatt has been the highlight of their day as they deal with the separation from their own families and pets.

The sheriff’s office said it’s an honor to have Wyatt as a part of their team and they are thankful that he can have a meaningful contribution during times like these.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content