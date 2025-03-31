Crews perform high-angle rescue after car rolls off Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A specialized crew with the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued a driver after their car rolled off Gold Camp Road Saturday morning.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD said that at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, members of its High Angle Rescue team responded to a car that had rolled off the road and down a hill.

Crews said there was one person in the car. They were safely extricated from the vehicle and brought to a waiting ambulance, though CSFD did not provide any additional information on the person's condition.

Courtesy: CSFD

The Gold Camp Road area has been a hotspot for roll-over accidents and rescue efforts for years.

CSFD's High Angle Rescue Team, one of the department's five specialized response teams, was established in 1979 after the city saw an influx of amateur climbers and roll-over accidents, including in the Gold Camp Road area.

According to the department, the High Angle Rescue Team is behind an average of 30 rescues every year.